Lebanon issues decrees on new security appointments — the details
03-04-2025 | 11:22
Lebanon issues decrees on new security appointments — the details
Lebanon issued a series of decrees on Thursday related to security appointments approved by the Lebanese Cabinet during its March 27 meeting.
The decrees include:
- Decree No. 105, dated April 3, 2025, appointing Brigadier General Fadi Makhoul as General Inspector at the Ministry of National Defense.
- Decree No. 106, dated April 3, 2025, appointing Brigadier General Mohammad Al-Amin as General Director of Administration at the Ministry of National Defense.
- Decree No. 107, dated April 3, 2025, appointing Brigadier General Youssef Haddad as a member of the Military Council at the Ministry of National Defense.
- Decree No. 108, promoting Generals Haddad, Makhoul, and Al-Amin to the rank of Major General.
The four decrees were signed by President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, and Defense Minister Michel Menassa.
