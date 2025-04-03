Lebanon issues decrees on new security appointments — the details

Lebanon News
03-04-2025 | 11:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon issues decrees on new security appointments — the details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon issues decrees on new security appointments — the details

Lebanon issued a series of decrees on Thursday related to security appointments approved by the Lebanese Cabinet during its March 27 meeting.

The decrees include:

- Decree No. 105, dated April 3, 2025, appointing Brigadier General Fadi Makhoul as General Inspector at the Ministry of National Defense.

- Decree No. 106, dated April 3, 2025, appointing Brigadier General Mohammad Al-Amin as General Director of Administration at the Ministry of National Defense.

- Decree No. 107, dated April 3, 2025, appointing Brigadier General Youssef Haddad as a member of the Military Council at the Ministry of National Defense.

- Decree No. 108, promoting Generals Haddad, Makhoul, and Al-Amin to the rank of Major General.

The four decrees were signed by President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, and Defense Minister Michel Menassa.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Security

Appointments

Decrees

LBCI Next
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here’s what we know
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-13

Lebanese Cabinet appoints new security chiefs, schedules special session on administrative appointments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-15

Lebanon’s Cabinet to fast-track key appointments, paving way for broader reforms — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-11

Lebanon’s anticipated security appointments: Who are the leading candidates?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-22

Violence erupts as Israeli violations hit 1,345, Lebanon rocket fire sparks new tensions — the details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Key questions loom ahead of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Beirut visit: Will Hezbollah's disarmament be discussed?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

French ruling lifts asset freezes on former central bank governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Council for Development and Reconstruction: Lebanon's rebuilding efforts and the rise of unchecked power

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11

Israel warns Syrian leader of 'heavy price' if security interests threatened

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-31

Israeli security agencies propose three options for response if Lebanon is used to launch new missile attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-02

Rocket attacks from Lebanon’s south — US wants answers: What’s the latest?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Israeli drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon, injures two

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Israeli drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon, injures two

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Israel targets alleged Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Israeli FM says ongoing negotiations on borders with Lebanon and detained prisoners

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for national conference, assures no fear of conflict between Army and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Lebanon issues decrees on new security appointments — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Key questions loom ahead of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Beirut visit: Will Hezbollah's disarmament be discussed?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Lebanon declares public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Hezbollah urges regional unity against ongoing conflicts in the Middle East — statement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More