News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
35
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
35
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-11 | 04:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
Foreign Minister and Expatriates Abdallah Bou Habib called his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdel Aaty, to congratulate him on his new position, expressing "Lebanon's appreciation for Egypt's continuous support in facing the challenges it is going through."
In turn, the Egyptian minister thanked Minister Bou Habib for his initiative in calling and congratulating him, affirming "the priority Egypt places on the Lebanese issue."
He emphasized "Egypt's full support for Lebanon's stability and the preservation of its sovereignty in the face of the threats and dangers it encounters."
He also indicated that "Egypt will intensify its contacts with influential international parties, seeking an immediate cessation of the war on Gaza and preventing the region from sliding into widespread instability."
Both sides affirmed their constant aspiration to continue coordination and consultation to enhance various aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Egypt
Foreign Minister
Stability
Abdallah Bou Habib
Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Iran's Acting Foreign Minister says resistance 'is key' in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Iran's Acting Foreign Minister says resistance 'is key' in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-02
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
Lebanon News
2024-07-02
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting
0
Middle East News
2024-06-24
Egypt, European Union to sign €1 billion agreement to support macroeconomic stability
Middle East News
2024-06-24
Egypt, European Union to sign €1 billion agreement to support macroeconomic stability
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:33
Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front
Lebanon News
10:33
Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-10
Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-10
Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
US Embassy in Lebanon to US citizens: Reminder of travel recommendations
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
US Embassy in Lebanon to US citizens: Reminder of travel recommendations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21
CENTCOM: More than 569 tons of aid delivered across floating pier into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21
CENTCOM: More than 569 tons of aid delivered across floating pier into Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:33
Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front
Lebanon News
10:33
Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front
2
World News
02:46
Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says
World News
02:46
Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18
Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18
Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement
6
Lebanon News
04:28
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:28
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40
US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40
US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More