Foreign Minister and Expatriates Abdallah Bou Habib called his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdel Aaty, to congratulate him on his new position, expressing "Lebanon's appreciation for Egypt's continuous support in facing the challenges it is going through."



In turn, the Egyptian minister thanked Minister Bou Habib for his initiative in calling and congratulating him, affirming "the priority Egypt places on the Lebanese issue."



He emphasized "Egypt's full support for Lebanon's stability and the preservation of its sovereignty in the face of the threats and dangers it encounters."



He also indicated that "Egypt will intensify its contacts with influential international parties, seeking an immediate cessation of the war on Gaza and preventing the region from sliding into widespread instability."



Both sides affirmed their constant aspiration to continue coordination and consultation to enhance various aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.