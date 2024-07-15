Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead

Lebanon News
2024-07-15 | 07:00
High views
Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead
2min
Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead

Jean Abboud, President of the Association of Travel and Tourism Agents, has revealed that the daily number of arrivals at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport is approximately 14,000 passengers. 

He anticipated that if this trend continues, the summer of 2024 is expected to mirror the success of the previous summer season.

In a statement, Abboud confirmed that "as of today, Beirut Airport receives between 85 and 90 flights daily, with occupancy rates exceeding 96%." He added that Middle East Airlines (MEA) and other carriers are scheduling additional flights to meet the high demand for various destinations.

Abboud highlighted that bookings for July and August are increasing, noting that these two months are the peak of the summer season. He also pointed out that June saw positive results, with more than 420,000 arrivals during the month. "This is a significant number, closely matching last year's levels," he stated.

"If the regional calm currently being discussed succeeds, this summer season could surpass last year's rate," Abboud remarked.

He mentioned that besides the primary destinations in the Gulf countries, such as Dubai and Riyadh, additional flights have been added from Madrid, Paris, London, and Germany. Travelers from the United States often use these airports as transit points to Lebanon.

"Arab tourists constitute approximately 25% of total arrivals, with consistent numbers from Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt. The Eid al-Adha period also saw an influx of Gulf tourists, especially from Kuwait," he continued.

However, Abboud added that European tourist arrivals remain minimal due to the events of October 7.

Lebanon News

Beirut

Airport

Passengers

Summer

Tourism

Season

Naim Qassem: Resistance in Lebanon is not only a project but has become a fundamental pillar
LBCI Previous

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Learn More