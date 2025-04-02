Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI

02-04-2025 | 06:02
Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI

Diplomatic pressure is mounting on the Lebanese government to set a timeline for Hezbollah’s disarmament, sources told LBCI on Wednesday.

The proposed plan would follow reforms in April and municipal elections in May, alongside dialogue with the Shiite community to stress that “their future lies within the state, not outside it,” the sources said.
 

