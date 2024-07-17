Nasrallah condemns 'Israeli terrorism' in Ashura speech, calls for regional resistance

On Wednesday, during the Ashura march commemorating the tenth of Muharram, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech condemning Israeli actions in the region.



He highlighted the suffering of three Arab nations—Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria—at the hands of what he described as "Israeli terrorism."



Nasrallah emphasized, "We stand with all the peoples of our region in confronting occupation."



He stated, "We have opened the support front in Al-Aqsa Flood operation, which is the battle of the entire nation. What the resistance has done in Gaza is its full right."

He also stressed Yemen's ability to enforce naval restrictions and impose blockades.



In addition, the Secretary-General addressed potential Israeli actions against Lebanon, stating, "If Israel attempts to wage war against Lebanon, it will not face a shortage of tanks because it will have no tanks left."



Nasrallah reaffirmed, "Our front will not cease as long as aggression persists against Gaza."

Hezbollah leader issued a warning in response to recent Israeli actions targeting civilians in southern Lebanon, declaring that such provocations would compel the resistance to retaliate by launching rockets and targeting previously untouched settlements.



Furthermore, Nasrallah reaffirmed Lebanon's stance on negotiations, emphasizing, "The negotiating party in Lebanon is the Lebanese state. Any speculation about a ready agreement for the situation along the Lebanese borders is false, and no agreement has been reached to date."



Regarding the future of the southern region, he stated, "The situation will be determined by the outcomes of the ongoing battle. Whatever support the Lebanese state provides to our people in the south, we pledge to work hand in hand to rebuild our homes."