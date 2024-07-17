Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: We don't need permission to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and regional interests

Lebanon News
2024-07-17 | 05:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: We don&#39;t need permission to safeguard Lebanon&#39;s sovereignty and regional interests
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: We don't need permission to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and regional interests

The Grand Jaafari Mufti, Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan, considered during the commemoration of the tenth day of Muharram that, "Today, the resistance faces its most critical battle against the Zionist 'barracks' of Washington in our region." 

Kabalan stressed, "On this solemn day, we affirm that the end of Israel is a matter of time."

He asserted, "Nothing poses a greater threat to Lebanon's sovereignty and interests than Israel. Recent events have shown the conditions of Israel's existence are collapsing, and any significant Zionist miscalculation could lead to catastrophic consequences for Tel Aviv and the entire Zionist entity."

Sheikh Kabalan dismissed external interference, stating, "We require no lectures from Zionist quarters nor permissions to safeguard Lebanon's strategic interests. Our commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty is unwavering."

"Today, Israel faces a reality of destruction, displacement, and defeat, while the resistance remains the cornerstone of Lebanon's sovereignty," he concluded.
 

Lebanon News

Ahmad Kabalan

Israel

War

Lebanon

Resistance

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Berri condemns terrorist attack in Oman
Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-12

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Kesrouane and North Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-05

Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-04

Iraqi armed groups declare readiness to fight Israel if Lebanon war breaks out

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-30

Bassil affirms rejection of any policy that leads to war: "Lebanon is currently threatened because of Israel"

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

No internet tariff increase, Lebanon's Telecommunications Minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Berri condemns terrorist attack in Oman

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Nasrallah condemns 'Israeli terrorism' in Ashura speech, calls for regional resistance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26

Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24

Smotrich: Requesting an end to the war means demanding that Israel disappear from existence

LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17

The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Deadly Israeli strikes in South Lebanon: Three children, two young men martyred

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Pentagon: Miscalculation in Lebanon-Israel tensions could spark wider conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Nasrallah condemns 'Israeli terrorism' in Ashura speech, calls for regional resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Lebanon's Telecommunications Ministry files complaint over Israeli GPS jamming

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: We don't need permission to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and regional interests

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

FPM's Gebran Bassil warns against impunity in corruption cases: 'We cannot remain silent'

LBCI
World News
14:26

US receives intel of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, CNN reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More