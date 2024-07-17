News
Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: We don't need permission to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and regional interests
Lebanon News
2024-07-17 | 05:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: We don't need permission to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and regional interests
The Grand Jaafari Mufti, Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan, considered during the commemoration of the tenth day of Muharram that, "Today, the resistance faces its most critical battle against the Zionist 'barracks' of Washington in our region."
Kabalan stressed, "On this solemn day, we affirm that the end of Israel is a matter of time."
He asserted, "Nothing poses a greater threat to Lebanon's sovereignty and interests than Israel. Recent events have shown the conditions of Israel's existence are collapsing, and any significant Zionist miscalculation could lead to catastrophic consequences for Tel Aviv and the entire Zionist entity."
Sheikh Kabalan dismissed external interference, stating, "We require no lectures from Zionist quarters nor permissions to safeguard Lebanon's strategic interests. Our commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty is unwavering."
"Today, Israel faces a reality of destruction, displacement, and defeat, while the resistance remains the cornerstone of Lebanon's sovereignty," he concluded.
Lebanon News
Ahmad Kabalan
Israel
War
Lebanon
Resistance
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Berri condemns terrorist attack in Oman
Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians
