Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Aitaroun, South Lebanon

On Wednesday evening, the Israeli army claimed to have targeted infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in the town of Aitaroun, in south Lebanon.



Additionally, it announced that it hit a missile launcher in Rab El Thalathine in southern Lebanon.



This recent development comes as Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah condemned Israeli actions in the region in a speech on Wednesday.



In the speech during the Ashura commemorations, Hezbollah's Nasrallah addressed potential Israeli actions against Lebanon, stating: "Our front will not cease as long as aggression persists against Gaza."



Moreover, the tension on the Lebanon-Israel border intensified with the Israeli side recently killing civilians on the southern border, including children.