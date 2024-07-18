Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'

2024-07-18 | 11:37
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: &#39;Things can escalate in moments&#39;
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, during a tour on Israel’s northern border, warned that the situation could escalate swiftly and dramatically, shifting from intense activity in the south to a major focus in the north.

Gallant assessed the situation with military brigade leaders and municipal heads during his tour of the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Yoav Gallant

Israel

Defense Minister

Northern Border

Conflict

Lebanon

South

