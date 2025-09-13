Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps

Palestinian security forces in Lebanon handed over a new batch of weapons to the Lebanese army on Saturday, in a move officials say reflects growing cooperation between the two sides.Col. Abdul Hadi al-Asadi, head of public relations and media for the Palestinian National Security Forces in Lebanon, said the delivery included five truckloads of weapons from the Ain al-Hilweh camp and three from the Beddaoui camp.He stressed that the transfer was carried out in line with a joint statement issued by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, which tasked a Lebanese-Palestinian committee with improving camp conditions and addressing security concerns.He said the initiative underscores the depth of Palestinian-Lebanese partnership and the shared commitment to reinforcing security, stability, and brotherly ties between the two peoples.