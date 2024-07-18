Injuries reported as Israeli airstrikes target house in southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Thursday, targeting several locations in southern Lebanon.



The areas hit included the vicinity of Meiss El Jabal Pond, the outskirts of Majdal Selm, Jmaijmeh, and the forests of Chaqra.



Local reports confirm that a number of people were injured when an airstrike hit a house between Jmeijmeh and Majdal Selm.



Civil defense teams are currently on the scene, working to clear the rubble and assist the injured.