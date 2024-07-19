Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism

Lebanon News
2024-07-19 | 05:03
High views
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism

Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism

Mouawad, the globally renowned luxury jeweler, in partnership with Miss Lebanon, is honored to announce the crafting of the exquisite crown for Miss Lebanon 2024 and entrusting her with the role of an ambassador of hope.
 
Inspired by the enduring spirit of the Lebanese culture, the ‘Cedar of Hope’ embodies resilience, unity, and unwavering optimism.
Designed by Robert Mouawad, the crown is a vibrant tribute to the Lebanese spirit of perseverance. The meticulous selection of red, white, and green gemstones poetically reflects the colors of the Lebanese flag. The design draws inspiration from the majestic cedar tree, a revered national emblem that has stood tall for millennia in the Lebanese landscape. “Lebanon has a long and rich history, and we are committed to crafting a crown that reflects the country's strength, beauty, and enduring hope for a brighter future. The crown will be bestowed upon the winner, who will then become an ambassador for the nation, carrying the hopes and dreams of the Lebanese people with her.” - Robert Mouawad, 3rd generation co-guardian of Mouawad.

The ‘Cedar of Hope’ is a unique expression of Mouawad’s deep admiration for the Lebanese spirit and serves as a powerful symbol of national pride, crafted with Mouawad's signature artistry and coupled with a profound admiration for the nation’s heritage. The crown’s centerpiece features a scrupulously crafted cedar tree which evokes strength and unwavering optimism. Upward-pointing gem-set motifs delicately surround the cedar, representing the boundless aspirations and desires of the Lebanese society. 
Through the captivating language of gemstones, the crown reflects the innate power within every Lebanese – the strength to shine, inspire, and lead with unwavering determination. This collaboration is a testament to the enduring spirit to overcome all challenges and obstacles. It also serves as an inspiration for the nation to persevere through challenges and the spirit to dream boldly.

About Mouawad
Mouawad is a renowned luxury jewelry brand recognized for its timeless elegance, exceptional craftsmanship, and rich heritage. With a legacy spanning over a century, Mouawad has epitomized excellence in jewelry, crafting the extraordinary with artistic mastery and trusted expertise. From its exquisite diamond creations to its iconic world records, Mouawad continues to captivate discerning individuals worldwide, embodying the pinnacle of luxury and artistry. Guided by the endeavors and visions of five generations, Mouawad’s heritage spans more than a century of creations and traditions in masterful jewelry design and watchmaking. Since its inception in Lebanon in 1890, the revered values of the brand have been revived over the years to offer true luxury and refinement to a discerning clientele, penetrating continents across the world.
 

