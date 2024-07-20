Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm

Israeli strikes late on Saturday targeted a depot storing ammunition belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, three security sources told Reuters.



The strikes on the town of Adloun, about 40 km (25 miles) north of Lebanon's border with Israel, set off a string of loud explosions heard by witnesses across the south of Lebanon.



At least four civilians in Adloun were wounded in the strikes, a medical source and a security source told Reuters.

Reuters