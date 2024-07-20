Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm

2024-07-20 | 15:51
Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm
Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm

Israeli strikes late on Saturday targeted a depot storing ammunition belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, three security sources told Reuters.

The strikes on the town of Adloun, about 40 km (25 miles) north of Lebanon's border with Israel, set off a string of loud explosions heard by witnesses across the south of Lebanon.

At least four civilians in Adloun were wounded in the strikes, a medical source and a security source told Reuters.
Reuters
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Ammunition

Depots

Israel

Strike

Explosions

Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians
Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene
