Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
35
o
South
32
o
Al-Sudani meets Mikati: Iraq's positions on Lebanon stem from commitment and brotherhood that unite the two peoples
Lebanon News
2024-07-21 | 08:14
Al-Sudani meets Mikati: Iraq's positions on Lebanon stem from commitment and brotherhood that unite the two peoples
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani affirmed that Iraq's positions on Lebanon stem from the commitment and brotherhood that unite the two fraternal peoples, as well as from Iraq's responsible regional and international role regarding developments in the region.
He emphasized the need to stop the aggression against Lebanon and Palestine and to exert efforts to prevent the conflict from expanding regionally and causing more innocent victims and martyrs.
Al-Sudani received Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his accompanying delegation, who arrived in Baghdad at the beginning of an official visit.
The official reception ceremony took place at the government palace, featuring an honor guard review and the playing of the Lebanese and Iraqi national anthems.
Al-Sudani and Mikati held a bilateral meeting to discuss the relations between the two countries and ways to develop them, including enhancing economic partnership and the bilateral agreement on supplying Iraqi oil to Lebanon. They also discussed the regional situation and the latest political and security developments.
Additionally, they emphasized the ongoing efforts of government agencies in both countries to resolve the issue of delays in the equivalency of degrees for Iraqi students, which stemmed from periods of health and economic crises that hindered the functioning of public administrations in Lebanon.
Mikati expressed his appreciation for Al-Sudani's efforts and the steps taken by the Iraqi government to support economic relations with Lebanon, reiterating his invitation for his Iraqi counterpart to visit Lebanon.
He also valued the Iraqi efforts in supporting regional and international rapprochement and stability.
He affirmed the continued implementation of economic and trade exchange agreements, the enhancement of partnerships between the public and private sectors in both countries and the exploration of potential projects, including the establishment of Iraqi industrial cities in Lebanon and diversifying areas of mutual investment opportunities.
Mikati also affirmed his government's efforts to enhance cooperation and security coordination with Iraq in combating terrorism and pursuing drug trafficking.
He emphasized the importance of completing bilateral preparations for the convening of the Joint Economic Committee between the two countries at the end of next September.
Lebanon
Iraq
Bilateral Agreement
Commitment
Partnership
Visit
