Al-Sudani meets Mikati: Iraq's positions on Lebanon stem from commitment and brotherhood that unite the two peoples

Lebanon News
2024-07-21 | 08:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Al-Sudani meets Mikati: Iraq&#39;s positions on Lebanon stem from commitment and brotherhood that unite the two peoples
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Al-Sudani meets Mikati: Iraq's positions on Lebanon stem from commitment and brotherhood that unite the two peoples

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani affirmed that Iraq's positions on Lebanon stem from the commitment and brotherhood that unite the two fraternal peoples, as well as from Iraq's responsible regional and international role regarding developments in the region. 

He emphasized the need to stop the aggression against Lebanon and Palestine and to exert efforts to prevent the conflict from expanding regionally and causing more innocent victims and martyrs.

Al-Sudani received Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his accompanying delegation, who arrived in Baghdad at the beginning of an official visit.

The official reception ceremony took place at the government palace, featuring an honor guard review and the playing of the Lebanese and Iraqi national anthems.

Al-Sudani and Mikati held a bilateral meeting to discuss the relations between the two countries and ways to develop them, including enhancing economic partnership and the bilateral agreement on supplying Iraqi oil to Lebanon. They also discussed the regional situation and the latest political and security developments. 

Additionally, they emphasized the ongoing efforts of government agencies in both countries to resolve the issue of delays in the equivalency of degrees for Iraqi students, which stemmed from periods of health and economic crises that hindered the functioning of public administrations in Lebanon.

Mikati expressed his appreciation for Al-Sudani's efforts and the steps taken by the Iraqi government to support economic relations with Lebanon, reiterating his invitation for his Iraqi counterpart to visit Lebanon. 

He also valued the Iraqi efforts in supporting regional and international rapprochement and stability.

He affirmed the continued implementation of economic and trade exchange agreements, the enhancement of partnerships between the public and private sectors in both countries and the exploration of potential projects, including the establishment of Iraqi industrial cities in Lebanon and diversifying areas of mutual investment opportunities.

Mikati also affirmed his government's efforts to enhance cooperation and security coordination with Iraq in combating terrorism and pursuing drug trafficking. 

He emphasized the importance of completing bilateral preparations for the convening of the Joint Economic Committee between the two countries at the end of next September.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Iraq

Bilateral Agreement

Commitment

Partnership

Visit

Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-17

Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-18

Mikati to Visit Iraq Amidst Electricity Sector Financial Dispute

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-11

Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09

Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:51

Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Israeli airstrike hits southern Lebanon's Aadloun - El Zahrani, successive explosions reported (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-20

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:39

Israeli military to offer polio vaccination to soldiers in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Erdogan says US vote could further boost Turkey arms sector

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-17

Egypt to halt load-shedding power cuts as of Sunday, PM says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-20

Sirens in Cyprus mark 50 years since Turkish invasion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:51

Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Israeli airstrike hits southern Lebanon's Aadloun - El Zahrani, successive explosions reported (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
02:47

Houthis say they targeted Israel's Eilat with several ballistic missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Al-Sudani meets Mikati: Iraq's positions on Lebanon stem from commitment and brotherhood that unite the two peoples

LBCI
Middle East News
07:47

Houthis say death toll rises to six in Israeli strike on port

LBCI
Middle East News
00:14

Israeli military shoots down missile fired from Yemen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Hezbollah's Naval Capabilities: A Strategic Overview from the July 2006 War to Present

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More