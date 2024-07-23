Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-07-23 | 05:34
High views
Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon
Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike targeted on Tuesday a van on the road leading to the town of Chaqra in Bint Jbeil district, south Lebanon.

