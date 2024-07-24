Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah

German authorities on Wednesday banned the Hamburg Islamic Centre, a Muslim religious association that has been under investigation for several months over its alleged support for Lebanon's Hezbollah group, which is backed by Iran.



The Interior Ministry said in a statement that it "banned the Hamburg Islamic Centre and its affiliated organizations throughout Germany to date, as it is an Islamist extremist organization pursuing anti-constitutional objectives," adding that "searches" were being carried out Wednesday morning in 53 properties associated with the group.



AFP