News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2024-07-24 | 01:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
German authorities on Wednesday banned the Hamburg Islamic Centre, a Muslim religious association that has been under investigation for several months over its alleged support for Lebanon's Hezbollah group, which is backed by Iran.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement that it "banned the Hamburg Islamic Centre and its affiliated organizations throughout Germany to date, as it is an Islamist extremist organization pursuing anti-constitutional objectives," adding that "searches" were being carried out Wednesday morning in 53 properties associated with the group.
AFP
Lebanon News
World News
Germany
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Hamburg Islamic Centre
Investigation
Iran
Next
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-04
Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil
Lebanon News
2024-06-04
Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-22
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-22
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-21
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-21
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
0
Lebanon Economy
15:46
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:46
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
11:54
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets UN envoy, discusses UNIFIL mandate renewal and Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
11:54
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets UN envoy, discusses UNIFIL mandate renewal and Resolution 1701
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Race Against Time: Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Hostage Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Race Against Time: Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Hostage Crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Upcoming meetings in Washington: Netanyahu's visit brings focus on Gaza and hostages
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Upcoming meetings in Washington: Netanyahu's visit brings focus on Gaza and hostages
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
3
Lebanon Economy
15:46
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:46
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
4
World News
08:22
Bangladesh to restore broadband internet Tuesday: Minister says
World News
08:22
Bangladesh to restore broadband internet Tuesday: Minister says
5
Lebanon News
01:32
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
Lebanon News
01:32
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
6
World News
11:35
July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU Climate Monitor
World News
11:35
July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU Climate Monitor
7
World News
13:49
Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in US presidential race, Reuters/Ipsos poll uncovers: Reuters
World News
13:49
Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in US presidential race, Reuters/Ipsos poll uncovers: Reuters
8
Lebanon News
09:33
Lebanese Forces leader Geagea discusses Resolution 1701 with UN envoy
Lebanon News
09:33
Lebanese Forces leader Geagea discusses Resolution 1701 with UN envoy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More