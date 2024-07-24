Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah

Lebanon News
2024-07-24 | 01:32
High views
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
0min
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah

German authorities on Wednesday banned the Hamburg Islamic Centre, a Muslim religious association that has been under investigation for several months over its alleged support for Lebanon's Hezbollah group, which is backed by Iran.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that it "banned the Hamburg Islamic Centre and its affiliated organizations throughout Germany to date, as it is an Islamist extremist organization pursuing anti-constitutional objectives," adding that "searches" were being carried out Wednesday morning in 53 properties associated with the group.

AFP

