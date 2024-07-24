On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges

Lebanon News
2024-07-24 | 05:02
High views
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
3min
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges

MP Assaad Dargham has warned that Lebanon may be heading towards a settlement similar to the one reached in 2006. 

He suggested that such a deal would require American or European mediation due to Lebanon's lack of direct communication with Israel.

Speaking on LBCI’s "Nharkom Said" TV show, Dargham emphasized that Lebanon cannot be a battleground for regional conflicts. 

He stated that issues such as border demarcation and air violations will be addressed as part of preparations for the next phase of negotiations.

"We do not know what the Israelis will specifically request, so we will enter into a bargaining process, which is natural in major settlements," Dargham continued. 

He also noted that both the US and Israel prefer to negotiate with a strong party, but he does not believe the Lebanese state holds that position at present.

Regarding Lebanon’s defensive strategy, Dargham stressed that while all Lebanese should unite in defense if the country is attacked, no one has the authority to make decisions for the state and the Lebanese to lead the country into war.

He added, "We are not in favor of unifying the fronts, and Hezbollah will not make concessions on border issues."

Regarding the presidential elections, Dargham connected Lebanon's political stalemate with ongoing tensions in Gaza. 

He suggested that the presidential file might be part of broader settlements. 

"If a settlement is reached in Gaza without gains for Israel, Hezbollah will question 'why to suggest a third option if I would be able to impose my conditions,'" he stated.

Dargham criticized the current political approach, including the proposed ten-day dialogue, which he believes is unlikely to result in the election of a new president. 

He called on the Lebanese Forces Party, Kataeb Party, and other opposition groups to reconsider their stance, questioning whether the country deserves to engage in meaningful dialogue. 

He urged them to challenge Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri and push for consecutive sessions to elect a president after the dialogue fails to yield results.

In addition, Dargham viewed that the main ally of the duo in avoiding elections is the opposition because they do not want dialogue sessions. 

"Berri says that he will not engage in dialogue without the Kataeb Party, thus giving him this leverage," Dargham stated. 

He questioned the adherence to formalities, stating, "Everyone has the right to run for the presidency, but Sleiman Frangieh should not be the only candidate, especially when other names from the political duo remain unmentioned."

Lebanon News

Nabih Berri

Parliament

Presidential Election

Israel

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Assaad Dargham

Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
