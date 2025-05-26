News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
King Charles III arrives in Canada for visit amid tensions with Trump
World News
26-05-2025 | 13:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
King Charles III arrives in Canada for visit amid tensions with Trump
King Charles III arrived in Ottawa Monday for a historic visit to open Canada's parliament, a brief trip seen as part of the pushback against U.S. President Donald Trump's annexation threats.
The 76-year-old monarch, who is Canada's head of state as part of the Commonwealth, was greeted at the airport by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has invited him to give an address opening Canada's new legislature.
AFP
World News
King Charles III
Canada
Visit
Tensions
Trump
UK
Next
Trump says attempt to conquer all of Ukraine will mean Russia's 'downfall'
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Chile
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-13
King Charles to host France's Macron for July state visit to UK
World News
2025-05-13
King Charles to host France's Macron for July state visit to UK
0
World News
2025-04-09
'Never take peace for granted,' King Charles tells Italy parliament
World News
2025-04-09
'Never take peace for granted,' King Charles tells Italy parliament
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Cairo for official visit
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Cairo for official visit
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:14
Sweden to summon Israeli ambassador over Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:14
Sweden to summon Israeli ambassador over Gaza
0
World News
08:15
Macron denies 'domestic dispute' with wife after plane video
World News
08:15
Macron denies 'domestic dispute' with wife after plane video
0
World News
07:57
Germany's Chancellor says 'no longer understands' Israel's goal in Gaza
World News
07:57
Germany's Chancellor says 'no longer understands' Israel's goal in Gaza
0
World News
06:39
Kremlin says Putin defending Russia, after criticism from Trump
World News
06:39
Kremlin says Putin defending Russia, after criticism from Trump
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:57
Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured
Lebanon News
03:57
Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-25
A quarter-century later: Two wars, two realities for Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-25
A quarter-century later: Two wars, two realities for Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
VeréBleu Park shut down after school outing ends in abuse scandal
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
VeréBleu Park shut down after school outing ends in abuse scandal
0
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources to LBCI: Positive meeting between Lebanese President and MP Mohammad Raad
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources to LBCI: Positive meeting between Lebanese President and MP Mohammad Raad
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli strike targets eastern mountain range in Brital heights, east of Baalbek
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli strike targets eastern mountain range in Brital heights, east of Baalbek
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River
3
Lebanon News
03:57
Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured
Lebanon News
03:57
Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured
4
Lebanon News
03:01
President Aoun backs Syria sanctions relief, announces plan to address arms in Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
03:01
President Aoun backs Syria sanctions relief, announces plan to address arms in Palestinian camps
5
Lebanon News
06:16
Mirna Murr elected head of Matn municipal union in 22–11 vote
Lebanon News
06:16
Mirna Murr elected head of Matn municipal union in 22–11 vote
6
Lebanon News
13:18
PM Salam to Sky News Arabia: The region has had enough of US-Iranian polarization
Lebanon News
13:18
PM Salam to Sky News Arabia: The region has had enough of US-Iranian polarization
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June
8
Lebanon News
06:10
PM Salam seeks Arab investment for reconstruction, institutional reform
Lebanon News
06:10
PM Salam seeks Arab investment for reconstruction, institutional reform
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More