King Charles III arrives in Canada for visit amid tensions with Trump

26-05-2025 | 13:51
King Charles III arrives in Canada for visit amid tensions with Trump
King Charles III arrives in Canada for visit amid tensions with Trump

King Charles III arrived in Ottawa Monday for a historic visit to open Canada's parliament, a brief trip seen as part of the pushback against U.S. President Donald Trump's annexation threats.

The 76-year-old monarch, who is Canada's head of state as part of the Commonwealth, was greeted at the airport by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has invited him to give an address opening Canada's new legislature.


AFP
 

