Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP

Lebanon News
2024-07-30 | 13:24
High views
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP

A source close to Hezbollah told AFP Tuesday that a senior commander was targeted in an Israeli strike on its south Beirut stronghold.

"A leading commander has been targeted" in the strike near Hezbollah's Shura Council, the source said on condition of anonymity.

AFP 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Israel

