Iran condemns 'vicious' Israeli strike in Beirut

Iran condemned Tuesday what it called a "vicious" Israeli strike in Lebanon which Israel said targeted a Hezbollah commander behind last week's rocket attack on the Golan Heights.



"The vicious and criminal action of the Zionist criminal gang in the suburbs of Beirut certainly cannot stop ... Lebanon's proud resistance from continuing the honourable path of supporting the oppressed Palestinians and standing against the aggression of the Israeli apartheid regime," said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani in a statement.



AFP