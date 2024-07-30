Walid Joumblatt to LBCI: We are in a state of war and must expect everything from Israel

Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Joumblatt commented on the recent Israeli strike on Haret Hreik in the southern suburbs of Beirut.



"This operation falls within the context of the ongoing operations in southern Lebanon and the suburbs, including the killing of Saleh al-Arouri, as well as incidents in Baalbek and Hermel since the outbreak of events and Israel's aggression on Gaza," Joumblatt said.



When asked about his call to Hezbollah regarding their response to the operation, Joumblatt told LBCI, "Hezbollah decides, and we hope they stick to the rules of the game."



"We are in a state of war," Joumblatt added. "We must expect everything from Israel."