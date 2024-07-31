Hezbollah mourns Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, vows to continue resistance

2024-07-31 | 02:50
Hezbollah mourns Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, vows to continue resistance
0min
Hezbollah mourns Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, vows to continue resistance

Hezbollah extended its condolences to the Palestinian people, Hamas, and all factions of the Palestinian resistance following the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. 

In a statement, Hezbollah described Haniyeh as a "great, sincere, and dear leader" and expressed deep sorrow for his loss.

Hezbollah praised Haniyeh as a "prominent leader of the current era who stood courageously against American hegemony and Israeli occupation."

The party highlighted Haniyeh's readiness for martyrdom in the cause he believed in and his dedication to the struggle for Palestinian liberation.

The statement noted that "Haniyeh's martyrdom would strengthen the resolve of resistance fighters across all fronts, enhancing their determination to continue their struggle against the Zionist enemy."

