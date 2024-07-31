News
Hezbollah mourns Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, vows to continue resistance
Lebanon News
2024-07-31 | 02:50
Hezbollah mourns Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, vows to continue resistance
Hezbollah extended its condolences to the Palestinian people, Hamas, and all factions of the Palestinian resistance following the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
In a statement, Hezbollah described Haniyeh as a "great, sincere, and dear leader" and expressed deep sorrow for his loss.
Hezbollah praised Haniyeh as a "prominent leader of the current era who stood courageously against American hegemony and Israeli occupation."
The party highlighted Haniyeh's readiness for martyrdom in the cause he believed in and his dedication to the struggle for Palestinian liberation.
The statement noted that "Haniyeh's martyrdom would strengthen the resolve of resistance fighters across all fronts, enhancing their determination to continue their struggle against the Zionist enemy."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Hamas
Ismail Haniyeh
Resistance
Lebanon
Makary: Lebanon to file UN Security Council complaint after southern suburbs of Beirut attack
Mikati denounces violence, calls for full implementation of UN Resolution 1701
Related Articles
Middle East News
23:16
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
News Bulletin Reports
Recommended For You
Lebanon News
04:16
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health: Number of martyrs rises to four
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Our visitors readings
World News
2024-07-29
Putin congratulates Venezuela's Maduro on re-election
Bloomberg, quoting a senior Israeli official: No plans to launch more immediate strikes on Lebanon
0
Middle East News
0
Middle East News
Videos
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Middle East News
0
Lebanon News
Most read
1
Lebanon News
13:25
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
2
Middle East News
3
News Bulletin Reports
4
Lebanon News
5
Lebanon News
6
Lebanon News
7
Lebanon News
8
Lebanon News
