Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib Receives Egyptian Ambassador: Any reckless military action could lead the entire region into an all-out war
Lebanon News
2024-08-01 | 11:21
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib Receives Egyptian Ambassador: Any reckless military action could lead the entire region into an all-out war
Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib emphasized the necessity of implementing United Nations resolutions, particularly Security Council Resolution 1701, to ensure security and peace.
He cautioned that any reckless military action could lead the entire region into an all-out war.
Bou Habib thanked Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa for Egypt's support during these challenging times.
He praised Egypt for not advising its citizens to leave Lebanon, viewing this as a strong sign of Egypt's backing for Lebanon and its people.
The meeting also covered Bou Habib's upcoming visit to Cairo to congratulate his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, on his appointment.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Foreign Minister
Abdallah Bou Habib
Egypt
Ambassador
United Nations
Resolution 1701
Conflict
Security
