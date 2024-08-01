Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib emphasized the necessity of implementing United Nations resolutions, particularly Security Council Resolution 1701, to ensure security and peace.



He cautioned that any reckless military action could lead the entire region into an all-out war.



Bou Habib thanked Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa for Egypt's support during these challenging times.



He praised Egypt for not advising its citizens to leave Lebanon, viewing this as a strong sign of Egypt's backing for Lebanon and its people.



The meeting also covered Bou Habib's upcoming visit to Cairo to congratulate his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, on his appointment.