Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
Lebanon News
2024-08-02 | 05:01
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
Middle East Airlines - Lebanese Air Lines announced that its flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled, except for some return flights that have been delayed.
This delay is due to technical reasons related to the distribution of insurance risks for aircraft between Lebanon and abroad.
To view the flight schedule, click
here
.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Flights
MEA
Delay
Next
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs, demands Security Council action
Previous
