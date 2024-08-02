Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some

Lebanon News
2024-08-02 | 05:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some

Middle East Airlines - Lebanese Air Lines announced that its flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled, except for some return flights that have been delayed.
 
This delay is due to technical reasons related to the distribution of insurance risks for aircraft between Lebanon and abroad.

To view the flight schedule, click here.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Flights

MEA

Delay

LBCI Next
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs, demands Security Council action
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

MEA Chairman clarifies flight delays: Disruptions due to technical issues, not security threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-05

Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs, demands Security Council action

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:32

Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-25

LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:32

Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:42

Israel Enters War Emergency Amid Anticipated Retaliations from Iran and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More