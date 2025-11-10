US envoy Kushner holds talks with Israel's Netanyahu in Jerusalem: PM's office

10-11-2025 | 05:46
US envoy Kushner holds talks with Israel's Netanyahu in Jerusalem: PM's office
US envoy Kushner holds talks with Israel's Netanyahu in Jerusalem: PM's office

U.S. envoy Jared Kushner held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday, the premier's office said, without providing further details.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently meeting in his office in Jerusalem with U.S. President (Donald) Trump's special envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner," Netanyahu's office said.

Israeli media reports said that Kushner's visit came as Washington presses efforts to ensure that the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza holds.


AFP
 

