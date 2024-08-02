UK officials visit Lebanon, push for peace amid Blue Line tensions

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, accompanied by Defense Secretary John Healey, concluded a one-day visit to Lebanon on Thursday.



According to the official UK government website, this visit marked Lammy’s first official trip to Lebanon as Foreign Secretary, following his initial call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati during his first week in office.



During the visit, the Foreign Secretary emphasized the need for de-escalation along the Blue Line and advocated for a diplomatic solution based on UN Security Council Resolution 1701.



The visit follows Lammy’s recent condemnation of a strike in the Golan Heights that resulted in at least 12 fatalities, heightening concerns over potential further escalation and destabilization.



The Foreign Secretary and Defense Secretary held meetings with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander General Joseph Aoun.



Their discussions primarily focused on the tensions along Lebanon's southern border with Israel and the broader regional situation.



This visit is part of a series of regional trips by the Foreign Secretary over the past month, during which he reiterated the British Government’s calls for regional de-escalation, an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.



Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated: ''This is a worrying time for people in Lebanon: they have been through a lot in the past five years, including the terrible port explosion that claimed so many lives.''



He added: ''I’m here on the ground meeting with influential figures to call for immediate de-escalation in the region. I’ve raised my concerns about the ongoing tensions between Lebanon and Israel and have highlighted the UK’s determination to avoid miscalculation.''



Defense Secretary John Healey pointed out: ''De-escalation must be our primary focus as this region stands at a crossroads. The loss of innocent lives in recent weeks and months is unbearable. This has to end.''



Healey continued: ''All sides must step back from conflict and step up diplomacy. We will work with important partners like Qatar as our government leads a renewed push for peace.''



British Ambassador to Lebanon Hamish Cowell commented: ''This is a very important visit by Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defense Secretary John Healey, their first joint visit overseas since their appointments last month.''



The ambassador emphasized: ''The situation across the Blue Line remains fragile and escalation is in no one’s interest. In his meetings, the Foreign Secretary stressed the need for de-escalation and a diplomatic solution based on UNSCR 1701.''