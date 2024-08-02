News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK officials visit Lebanon, push for peace amid Blue Line tensions
Lebanon News
2024-08-02 | 09:43
High views
Share
Share
3
min
UK officials visit Lebanon, push for peace amid Blue Line tensions
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, accompanied by Defense Secretary John Healey, concluded a one-day visit to Lebanon on Thursday.
According to the official UK government website, this visit marked Lammy’s first official trip to Lebanon as Foreign Secretary, following his initial call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati during his first week in office.
During the visit, the Foreign Secretary emphasized the need for de-escalation along the Blue Line and advocated for a diplomatic solution based on UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
The visit follows Lammy’s recent condemnation of a strike in the Golan Heights that resulted in at least 12 fatalities, heightening concerns over potential further escalation and destabilization.
The Foreign Secretary and Defense Secretary held meetings with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander General Joseph Aoun.
Their discussions primarily focused on the tensions along Lebanon's southern border with Israel and the broader regional situation.
This visit is part of a series of regional trips by the Foreign Secretary over the past month, during which he reiterated the British Government’s calls for regional de-escalation, an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated: ''This is a worrying time for people in Lebanon: they have been through a lot in the past five years, including the terrible port explosion that claimed so many lives.''
He added: ''I’m here on the ground meeting with influential figures to call for immediate de-escalation in the region. I’ve raised my concerns about the ongoing tensions between Lebanon and Israel and have highlighted the UK’s determination to avoid miscalculation.''
Defense Secretary John Healey pointed out: ''De-escalation must be our primary focus as this region stands at a crossroads. The loss of innocent lives in recent weeks and months is unbearable. This has to end.''
Healey continued: ''All sides must step back from conflict and step up diplomacy. We will work with important partners like Qatar as our government leads a renewed push for peace.''
British Ambassador to Lebanon Hamish Cowell commented: ''This is a very important visit by Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defense Secretary John Healey, their first joint visit overseas since their appointments last month.''
The ambassador emphasized: ''The situation across the Blue Line remains fragile and escalation is in no one’s interest. In his meetings, the Foreign Secretary stressed the need for de-escalation and a diplomatic solution based on UNSCR 1701.''
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
United Kingdom
Visit
Peace
Middle East
Tension
Blue Line
Next
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-16
UN Special Coordinator, UNIFIL Commander call for peace along Blue Line amid rising tensions
Lebanon News
2024-06-16
UN Special Coordinator, UNIFIL Commander call for peace along Blue Line amid rising tensions
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers
0
World News
2024-07-29
Macron urges Iran to help prevent escalation in Lebanon-Israel tensions
World News
2024-07-29
Macron urges Iran to help prevent escalation in Lebanon-Israel tensions
0
Middle East News
2024-07-28
Egypt emphasizes importance of supporting Lebanon amid rising tensions with Israel
Middle East News
2024-07-28
Egypt emphasizes importance of supporting Lebanon amid rising tensions with Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:57
UNIFIL's Tenenti: UNIFIL is not in a position to hold anyone responsible for the Majdal Shams incident
Lebanon News
10:57
UNIFIL's Tenenti: UNIFIL is not in a position to hold anyone responsible for the Majdal Shams incident
0
Lebanon News
10:07
Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM
Lebanon News
10:07
Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM
0
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors
0
Lebanon News
05:35
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
Lebanon News
05:35
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:57
UNIFIL's Tenenti: UNIFIL is not in a position to hold anyone responsible for the Majdal Shams incident
Lebanon News
10:57
UNIFIL's Tenenti: UNIFIL is not in a position to hold anyone responsible for the Majdal Shams incident
0
Middle East News
12:31
Israeli navy completes test of LRAD long-range defense system
Middle East News
12:31
Israeli navy completes test of LRAD long-range defense system
0
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:23
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:23
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
3
Lebanon News
00:32
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel
Lebanon News
00:32
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel
4
Lebanon News
05:35
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
Lebanon News
05:35
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
5
Lebanon News
15:43
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues
Lebanon News
15:43
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues
6
Lebanon News
05:01
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
Lebanon News
05:01
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:14
Israeli army confirms killing Al Jazeera journalist, says he was Hamas operative
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:14
Israeli army confirms killing Al Jazeera journalist, says he was Hamas operative
8
Lebanon News
10:07
Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM
Lebanon News
10:07
Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More