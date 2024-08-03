Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported

Lebanon News
2024-08-03 | 04:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported

On Saturday, a drone strike hit a vehicle in the area between Wadi Jilou and Bazouriye in southern Lebanon, causing injuries, according to the  National News Agency.

The vehicle caught fire, and ambulances immediately rushed to the scene, it added.
 
Later, the Ministry of Public Health issued a statement announcing that "the Israeli attack on a vehicle between the towns of Bazouriye and Wadi Jilou [...] resulted in the death of a young man and the injury of two others."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Drone

Strike

LBCI Next
Sweden closes embassy in Lebanon amid regional tensions
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Drone strike hits car in West Bekaa, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-30

Drone strike hits house in South Lebanon village after artillery bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-02

Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs, demands Security Council action

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-01

Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanon's FM receives call from Danish counterpart: Implementing UN resolutions could end cycle of wars

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

UN official criticizes 'staggering lack of accountability' for Beirut blast

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-09

Hamas confirms 29 casualties from Israeli strike near Khan Younis school

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:46

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks

LBCI
World News
11:16

Israeli media: Explosion near Israeli embassy in India

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

UK officials visit Lebanon, push for peace amid Blue Line tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More