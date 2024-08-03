News
Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported
2024-08-03 | 04:26
Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported
On Saturday, a drone strike hit a vehicle in the area between Wadi Jilou and Bazouriye in southern Lebanon, causing injuries, according to the National News Agency.
The vehicle caught fire, and ambulances immediately rushed to the scene, it added.
Later, the Ministry of Public Health issued a statement announcing that "the Israeli attack on a vehicle between the towns of Bazouriye and Wadi Jilou [...] resulted in the death of a young man and the injury of two others."
