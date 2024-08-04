News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Time
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pope Francis applauds Lebanese Blessed Doueihy, calls for justice on Beirut Blast and ending the war
Lebanon News
2024-08-04 | 07:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pope Francis applauds Lebanese Blessed Doueihy, calls for justice on Beirut Blast and ending the war
Pope Francis applauded the new Lebanese Blessed Patriarch Estephan Douaihy, urging the crowds in St. Peter's Square to join in applause for him. He praised Douaihy for "living a life of love and sacrifice with his people despite the persecutions he and his church faced."
The Pope also called for justice on the fourth commemoration of the Beirut port explosion, which claimed the lives of many innocent and defenseless people. He urged efforts to help Lebanon emerge from its crises and called for "peace in the Middle East and an end to the war that threatens the countries and peoples of the region in Israel, Lebanon, and Syria."
Lebanon News
Pope Francis
Lebanese
Blessed
Estephan Doueihy
Justice
Beirut
Blast
War
Next
Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon
Egyptian efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and confrontations on the Lebanese front
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Lawyer Cecile Roukoz to LBCI: Lebanese citizens must demand justice for Beirut blast victims
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Lawyer Cecile Roukoz to LBCI: Lebanese citizens must demand justice for Beirut blast victims
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
UN official criticizes 'staggering lack of accountability' for Beirut blast
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
UN official criticizes 'staggering lack of accountability' for Beirut blast
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Iranian Embassy in Lebanon condemns 'cowardly Israeli aggression' on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Iranian Embassy in Lebanon condemns 'cowardly Israeli aggression' on Beirut's southern suburbs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:01
Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon
Middle East News
08:01
Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:27
Egyptian efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and confrontations on the Lebanese front
Lebanon News
06:27
Egyptian efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and confrontations on the Lebanese front
0
Lebanon News
05:03
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
Lebanon News
05:03
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
0
Lebanon News
00:07
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
Lebanon News
00:07
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-08-03
US officials warn of potential Iranian attack in the coming days: CNN
Middle East News
2024-08-03
US officials warn of potential Iranian attack in the coming days: CNN
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
The Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and a History of Targeted Killings Linked to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
The Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and a History of Targeted Killings Linked to Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:07
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
Lebanon News
00:07
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn
5
Middle East News
03:20
Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack
Middle East News
03:20
Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
The Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and a History of Targeted Killings Linked to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
The Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and a History of Targeted Killings Linked to Israel
7
Lebanon News
05:03
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
Lebanon News
05:03
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon Faces Decline in Childhood Vaccination Rates: Risks and Consequences
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon Faces Decline in Childhood Vaccination Rates: Risks and Consequences
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More