News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dora Jounieh Jbeil
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people
Lebanon News
2024-08-04 | 10:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center, under the Public Health Ministry, announced on Sunday that an Israeli airstrike on the town of Beit Lif in South Lebanon resulted in severe injuries to two individuals and minor injuries to a third.
All injured persons have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Lebanon News
Israeli
Airstrike
Beit Lif
South Lebanon
Injuries
Next
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-16
Woman succumbs to injuries from Israeli airstrike on Kafra, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-16
Woman succumbs to injuries from Israeli airstrike on Kafra, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-23
Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-23
Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:42
Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel
Middle East News
11:42
Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel
0
Lebanon News
10:53
Judge Tarek Bitar determined to complete Beirut Port explosion investigation by end of 2024
Lebanon News
10:53
Judge Tarek Bitar determined to complete Beirut Port explosion investigation by end of 2024
0
Lebanon News
10:00
Director General of Beirut Port: Operations to be halted at 6 PM in remembrance of August 4 victims
Lebanon News
10:00
Director General of Beirut Port: Operations to be halted at 6 PM in remembrance of August 4 victims
0
Middle East News
08:01
Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon
Middle East News
08:01
Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024
0
Lebanon News
06:27
Egyptian efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and confrontations on the Lebanese front
Lebanon News
06:27
Egyptian efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and confrontations on the Lebanese front
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-01
Hamas leader Mardawi asserts Deif's safety amid Israeli assassination claims
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-01
Hamas leader Mardawi asserts Deif's safety amid Israeli assassination claims
0
World News
2024-07-24
Thousands protest Netanyahu outside US Capitol
World News
2024-07-24
Thousands protest Netanyahu outside US Capitol
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:07
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
Lebanon News
00:07
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn
5
Middle East News
03:20
Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack
Middle East News
03:20
Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack
6
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people
7
Lebanon News
05:03
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
Lebanon News
05:03
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
8
Middle East News
11:42
Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel
Middle East News
11:42
Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More