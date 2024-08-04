Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people

Lebanon News
2024-08-04 | 10:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center, under the Public Health Ministry, announced on Sunday that an Israeli airstrike on the town of Beit Lif in South Lebanon resulted in severe injuries to two individuals and minor injuries to a third. 

All injured persons have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Airstrike

Beit Lif

South Lebanon

Injuries

LBCI Next
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-16

Woman succumbs to injuries from Israeli airstrike on Kafra, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-01

Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-23

Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Judge Tarek Bitar determined to complete Beirut Port explosion investigation by end of 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Director General of Beirut Port: Operations to be halted at 6 PM in remembrance of August 4 victims

LBCI
Middle East News
08:01

Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-01

Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Egyptian efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and confrontations on the Lebanese front

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-01

Hamas leader Mardawi asserts Deif's safety amid Israeli assassination claims

LBCI
World News
2024-07-24

Thousands protest Netanyahu outside US Capitol

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:07

Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn

LBCI
Middle East News
03:20

Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary

LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More