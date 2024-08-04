Judge Tarek Bitar determined to complete Beirut Port explosion investigation by end of 2024

Sources close to the investigation into the Beirut port explosion have confirmed that investigative judge Tarek Bitar is determined to conclude the investigation by the end of the year.



A decision on the indictment is expected to be presented to the public by the end of 2024, with anticipated support and opposition.



According to LBCI's sources, Judge Bitar, who has been holding meetings with the Lebanese Public Prosecutor, Judge Jamal Hajjar, aims to finalize the case either with cooperation from Judge Hajjar or independently. The meetings between Bitar and Hajjar have yet to produce a unified perspective.