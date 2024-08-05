News
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-05 | 05:11
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier in two waves over Beirut and its surrounding suburbs, causing sonic booms on Monday.
This escalation also extended to the eastern sector of southern Lebanon, where the sound barrier was similarly breached.
Lebanon News
Israel
Warplanes
Sound Barrier
Beirut
South
Lebanon
