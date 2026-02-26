Syrian government forces and Druze factions exchange prisoners in Sweida

The Syrian government and Druze factions controlling the southern city of Sweida carried out their first prisoner exchange on Thursday since deadly clashes last summer, the Syrian government's Sweida media office said.



The swap involved Damascus releasing 61 prisoners from the Druze factions detained in Adra Central Prison near the capital, in return for the Druze's National Guard Forces freeing 25 Syrian government personnel, the media office said.



The operation took place under the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross.







Reuters