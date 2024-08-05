Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report

Germany is taking steps to evacuate its nationals from Lebanon and other areas in the Middle East as tensions rise in the region. The conflict between Israel and Iran, alongside Hezbollah, has prompted this course of action, according to a report by Der Spiegel magazine.



Germany's air force is readying a limited fleet of A400M transport aircraft to facilitate the evacuation.



These aircraft will potentially shuttle evacuees from Beirut to Cyprus, although Der Spiegel did not divulge its sources for this information.



Reuters