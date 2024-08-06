News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
Lebanon News
2024-08-06 | 10:54
High views
Share
Share
4
min
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
In a major speech a week after the assassination of Fouad Shokor in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, which resulted in dozens of casualties, both killed and injured, Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, stated that "the martyred commander was from the founding generation of the resistance, and he was also one of the founding leaders."
He added: "Sayyed Mohsen was one of the architects of the [major] victory in the year 2000, and the primary operations room was under his command during the July 2006 war."
Nasrallah affirmed that the "enemy might break the sound barrier during the speech to intimidate those present, demonstrating how petty it has become," after Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier over Lebanon on Tuesday, causing loud sonic booms.
The Hezbollah Secretary-General said, "Our loss is tremendous, but it does not shake us, weaken us, or cause us to hesitate. The evidence is in the operations we have carried out recently. The units once led by Sayyed Fouad continue to work, advance, and grow."
He added: "The martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh is a great loss for Hamas, the Palestinian resistance, and the 'Resistance Axis.' However, this does not [...] deter them, or weaken them. The proof is the ongoing resistance [...] in Gaza and the West Bank."
Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized: "The current circumstances help us understand the true objectives of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 'extremist' government. It is clear that Netanyahu does not want to end the war because his goal is to uproot the people of Gaza."
Hezbollah's Nasrallah further noted: "If Netanyahu and the Israeli-American alliance win, we will face the danger of Israel dominating the region."
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah labeled "American talk" about a Palestinian state as "hypocrisy and lies," noting that the US "reacts to votes for a Palestinian state with a veto, demonstrating their insincerity. This hypocrisy is also apparent in their dealings with Lebanon."
The Hezbollah Secretary-General indicated that "Israel is no longer as strong as it once was. The evidence is that during 'Operation True Promise,' the Americans, French, British, and some Arab countries had to defend the entity."
"While Israel's killing of Ismail Haniyeh and Fouad Shokor represents an achievement for them, it is not a definitive victory and does not settle the outcome of the battle," he added.
He urged the Lebanese people to understand the scale of the risks in determining the fate of the entire region. "You should fear an Israeli victory, not a victory by the resistance, which has triumphed before and has shared its successes with all the Lebanese," adding: "It is not required for Iran and Syria to enter the war, but they are expected to support us with moral, political, material, and military assistance, as well as with facilitations."
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasized that the battle is both psychological and physical, involving weapons and bloodshed. "We are responding with calmness and bravery, not with agitation."
In his speech, he warned that "Israeli factories in the north could be destroyed within an hour."
Sayyed Nasrallah stated: "If Netanyahu's plan were to go to war with Lebanon, he would have already done so, as he does not require a pretext."
The Hezbollah Secretary-General concluded his speech by affirming that "our response is imminent, whether it comes as a unified action or as part of a broader response for the entire axis."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Hassan Nasrallah
Fouad Shokor
Israel
Ismail Haniyeh
Gaza
Next
Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Hezbollah affirms assassination of group's 'great jihadist leader', Fouad Shokor, in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Hezbollah affirms assassination of group's 'great jihadist leader', Fouad Shokor, in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Hezbollah awaits outcome of Fouad Shokor's fate following Israeli strike on Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Hezbollah awaits outcome of Fouad Shokor's fate following Israeli strike on Beirut's suburbs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Multi-front attacks: Israel anticipates coordinated retaliatory strikes from Iran and regional allies
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Multi-front attacks: Israel anticipates coordinated retaliatory strikes from Iran and regional allies
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Combating Rumors: Ministry of Energy and Health Reassure Citizens Amidst False Reports
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Combating Rumors: Ministry of Energy and Health Reassure Citizens Amidst False Reports
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-01
Hamas Leadership Shake-Up: Who Will Succeed Ismail Haniyeh?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-01
Hamas Leadership Shake-Up: Who Will Succeed Ismail Haniyeh?
0
Middle East News
2024-08-04
Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel
Middle East News
2024-08-04
Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel
0
World News
2024-06-27
Four dead in Slovakia train, bus collision
World News
2024-06-27
Four dead in Slovakia train, bus collision
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:39
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
Lebanon News
15:39
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
2
Lebanon News
10:05
Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:05
Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:54
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
Lebanon News
10:54
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
5
Middle East News
14:58
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
Middle East News
14:58
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
6
Lebanon News
03:46
Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
Lebanon News
03:46
Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
7
Lebanon News
06:54
MEA: Flights for Aug. 6, 7, and 8, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
06:54
MEA: Flights for Aug. 6, 7, and 8, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
8
Lebanon News
07:37
Mikati: Israeli threats against Lebanon are part of a psychological war
Lebanon News
07:37
Mikati: Israeli threats against Lebanon are part of a psychological war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More