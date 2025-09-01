Kyiv urges China to pursue peace in Ukraine during Putin's visit

01-09-2025 | 10:28
Kyiv urges China to pursue peace in Ukraine during Putin&#39;s visit
Kyiv urges China to pursue peace in Ukraine during Putin's visit

Ukraine on Monday urged China, a close ally of Moscow, to work towards peace in Ukraine during a visit to the country by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Given the significant geopolitical role of the People's Republic of China, we would welcome a more active role for Beijing in bringing peace to Ukraine based on respect for the U.N. Charter," Ukraine's foreign ministry said in a statement.

