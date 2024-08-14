Lebanon's PM Mikati urges strengthening unity and caution against economic exploitation amidst conflict

Lebanon News
2024-08-14 | 04:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s PM Mikati urges strengthening unity and caution against economic exploitation amidst conflict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon's PM Mikati urges strengthening unity and caution against economic exploitation amidst conflict

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed the government's commitment to Lebanon's right to liberate its land and preserve its sovereignty amid the escalating war, rising tensions, and Israel's continued perpetration of massacres.

During a cabinet session, Mikati condemned the attack on "Al-Tabeen School" by Israel, which resulted in the death of over a hundred people. He called on the international community to take action to stop what he described as 'systematic criminal genocide.'

He said, "After over ten months of conflict in Lebanon and Gaza, we've suffered significant losses in lives, communities, and our economy. We are determined to end the war and uphold Lebanon's commitment to Resolution 1701, emphasizing that full implementation by all parties is crucial for any resolution."

He added, "Diplomacy is at a critical point, aiming to prevent war and halt Israeli aggression. For us, the priority is to stop the Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Gaza, which continue to cause widespread destruction and loss of life, while the world watches."

He reaffirmed the ongoing call to expedite the election of a president to complete the constitutional institutions, supporting the call for dialogue followed by the election and emphasizing the importance of consensus and cooperation to reach a presidential election session as soon as possible.

He emphasized the need to enhance unity among Lebanese rather than indulge in pointless debates. 

He noted that the government's role is to prevent a complete state collapse and ensure the functioning of public institutions, rejecting any unfair criticism of these efforts.

He resumed, "To avoid further tension during this difficult time, I have decided to withdraw the item related to filling vacancies in some departments for now. However, this situation cannot continue, as the administration needs to fill these vacancies to maintain its productivity."

He emphasized that economic stability is a strategic priority, which he addresses through sound and realistic plans and legislation. 

He warned again about the dangers of exploiting the current situation to manipulate prices and about increases in school and university fees and insurance premiums, which impose additional burdens on citizens.

Mikati also praised the role of the security apparatus in maintaining order, particularly in uncovering drug networks. 

He urged security and official apparatus, as well as relevant ministries, to take immediate action to prevent economic exploitation of the public.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Unity

Government

Crisis

Economy

Election

President

War

Israel

Sovereignty

LBCI Next
Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday
Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-26

Scenarios for war: Israeli Supreme Court decision deepens government crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

In Lebanon visit, US Envoy Hochstein urges diplomatic resolution to avoid full-scale war between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-12

Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Cabinet grants initial approval for 1,500 new recruits in the Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Lebanon's PM meets Hochstein at Grand Serail: Gaza Ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation are key to solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

MEA: Flights from Aug. 18 to 21, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Kfarshima house burial case: Christou Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

In Lebanon visit, US Envoy Hochstein urges diplomatic resolution to avoid full-scale war between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Lebanon's PM meets Hochstein at Grand Serail: Gaza Ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation are key to solutions

LBCI
World News
10:28

Germany condemns Israeli ministers' visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-12

Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:50

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:50

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:47

Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli drone strikes motorcycle at Abbassieh intersection in Tyre, south Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59

Blinken postpones Middle East trip amid ‘uncertainty:’ Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Kfarshima house burial case: Christou Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More