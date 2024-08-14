News
Lebanon's PM Mikati urges strengthening unity and caution against economic exploitation amidst conflict
Lebanon News
2024-08-14 | 04:01
Lebanon's PM Mikati urges strengthening unity and caution against economic exploitation amidst conflict
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed the government's commitment to Lebanon's right to liberate its land and preserve its sovereignty amid the escalating war, rising tensions, and Israel's continued perpetration of massacres.
During a cabinet session, Mikati condemned the attack on "Al-Tabeen School" by Israel, which resulted in the death of over a hundred people. He called on the international community to take action to stop what he described as 'systematic criminal genocide.'
He said, "After over ten months of conflict in Lebanon and Gaza, we've suffered significant losses in lives, communities, and our economy. We are determined to end the war and uphold Lebanon's commitment to Resolution 1701, emphasizing that full implementation by all parties is crucial for any resolution."
He added, "Diplomacy is at a critical point, aiming to prevent war and halt Israeli aggression. For us, the priority is to stop the Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Gaza, which continue to cause widespread destruction and loss of life, while the world watches."
He reaffirmed the ongoing call to expedite the election of a president to complete the constitutional institutions, supporting the call for dialogue followed by the election and emphasizing the importance of consensus and cooperation to reach a presidential election session as soon as possible.
He emphasized the need to enhance unity among Lebanese rather than indulge in pointless debates.
He noted that the government's role is to prevent a complete state collapse and ensure the functioning of public institutions, rejecting any unfair criticism of these efforts.
He resumed, "To avoid further tension during this difficult time, I have decided to withdraw the item related to filling vacancies in some departments for now. However, this situation cannot continue, as the administration needs to fill these vacancies to maintain its productivity."
He emphasized that economic stability is a strategic priority, which he addresses through sound and realistic plans and legislation.
He warned again about the dangers of exploiting the current situation to manipulate prices and about increases in school and university fees and insurance premiums, which impose additional burdens on citizens.
Mikati also praised the role of the security apparatus in maintaining order, particularly in uncovering drug networks.
He urged security and official apparatus, as well as relevant ministries, to take immediate action to prevent economic exploitation of the public.
