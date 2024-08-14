In Lebanon visit, US Envoy Hochstein urges diplomatic resolution to avoid full-scale war between Lebanon and Israel

US Envoy Amos Hochstein, speaking in Beirut on Wednesday, reiterated the urgent need for a diplomatic resolution to prevent a full-scale war between Lebanon and Israel.



His visit to Lebanon comes amid escalating tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, which have only intensified since his last visit in June.



"When I was last in Lebanon, I said that the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel had gone on for long enough and that a diplomatic resolution was both achievable and urgent," Hochstein said. "That was true in June, and sadly, it remains true today."



Hochstein emphasized that the United States believes a diplomatic solution is still within reach, as neither the Lebanese nor the Israeli people desire a full-scale war.



He stressed the urgency of the situation, noting that recent hostilities have heightened the risk of accidental escalations that could spiral out of control.



During his meetings with Lebanese officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Hochstein discussed the importance of reducing tensions across the Blue Line, the UN-demarcated border between Lebanon and Israel, and across the region.



He conveyed US President Joe Biden's commitment to achieving an immediate ceasefire and securing the release of hostages, which he described as essential steps toward ending the conflict.



"We have to take advantage of this window for diplomatic action," Hochstein urged. "The time is now."



Responding to a question, Hochstein stated that the message to the Lebanese people was clear: the United States stands with those who wish to live in peace, security, and prosperity, free from the constant threat of conflict.



He warned that continued escalation would only increase the likelihood of unintended consequences, potentially leading to a broader and more uncontrollable conflict.



"The region has suffered enough," Hochstein said. "The more time goes by with escalated tensions, the greater the risk of accidents, mistakes, or inadvertent targets being hit, which could easily cause escalation."



Hochstein also highlighted the broader context of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, noting that achieving a ceasefire is essential to resolving the crisis in Lebanon.



He emphasized that while some may seek to link the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, the United States believes that an end to the conflict in Lebanon can be achieved now, independent of the situation in Gaza.



"President Biden has made it clear that we must return to talks with urgency," Hochstein concluded. "We believe we can end the conflict in Lebanon today, but we must also work toward an end to the conflict in Gaza."