Israeli drone strikes motorcycle at Abbassieh intersection in Tyre, south Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-08-14 | 06:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli drone strikes motorcycle at Abbassieh intersection in Tyre, south Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli drone strikes motorcycle at Abbassieh intersection in Tyre, south Lebanon

An Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle at the Abbassieh intersection in Tyre, south Lebanon, on Wednesday.
 
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Public Health Ministry reported that the airstrike resulted in ten injuries.

Lebanon News

Israel

Drone

Strikes

Abbassieh

Tyre

South

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Kfarshima house burial case: Christou Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades
In Lebanon visit, US Envoy Hochstein urges diplomatic resolution to avoid full-scale war between Lebanon and Israel
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:45

Death toll from Uganda garbage landslide rises to 26, 39 missing

LBCI
World News
10:28

Germany condemns Israeli ministers' visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque

LBCI
Middle East News
10:08

Israel issues plan for new West Bank settlement amid regional tensions

LBCI
World News
10:05

Ukraine creating 'buffer zone' in Kursk region, Minister says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Cabinet grants initial approval for 1,500 new recruits in the Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Lebanon's PM meets Hochstein at Grand Serail: Gaza Ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation are key to solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

MEA: Flights from Aug. 18 to 21, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Kfarshima house burial case: Christou Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Cabinet grants initial approval for 1,500 new recruits in the Lebanese Army

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-13

Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa mosque to commemorate Jewish event

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:47

Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Kfarshima house burial case: Christou Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:50

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:50

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:47

Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli drone strikes motorcycle at Abbassieh intersection in Tyre, south Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59

Blinken postpones Middle East trip amid ‘uncertainty:’ Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Kfarshima house burial case: Christou Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More