Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine

Marking the 18th anniversary of the July 2006 War, Hezbollah declared that the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, after making numerous sacrifices "on the path to Jerusalem," remains steadfast in its commitment to its principles.



On Thursday, the group reaffirmed its solidarity with the Palestinian people and pledged to continue standing alongside all "support fronts" within the Axis of Resistance to prevent the Israeli side from achieving its goals.



The statement added that despite continuous Israeli threats, US aircraft carriers, and assassinations, Hezbollah will continue with all its capabilities to defend Lebanon and the Lebanese people, "as well as their freedom and right to live in dignity and security."