French Foreign Minister Séjourné emphasizes de-escalation and UNIFIL support after talks with Speaker Berri

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri reiterated Lebanon's commitment to following the rules of engagement and its right to self-defense against Israeli attacks that targeted civilians, journalists, and paramedics and Israel's use of internationally banned weapons.



Berri emphasized Lebanon's dedication to "the necessity of extending the mandate of the international peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon for a new term according to the French proposal and UN Resolution 1701."



After meeting with Berri, French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné stated: "What concerns us is working to de-escalate tensions. This is the message I conveyed to the Lebanese authorities, and I will also share it with other countries in the region."



"We hope to calm the situation during these very sensitive times," he continued.



The French minister added: "France supports the work of UNIFIL. We are working [...] to ensure the renewal of UNIFIL's mandate for the next 12 months, which is our current focus at the United Nations."



Séjourné concluded: "Our message is one of support, solidarity, and responsibility. France will continue to support Lebanon in achieving peace in the region. Above all, what matters is a ceasefire in Gaza, which is an essential and necessary element if we are to discuss peace in the region."