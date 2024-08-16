Nasser Yassin: Emergency plan developed in collaboration with international organizations

Lebanon News
2024-08-16 | 04:56
High views
Nasser Yassin: Emergency plan developed in collaboration with international organizations
2min
Nasser Yassin: Emergency plan developed in collaboration with international organizations

Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin said that international support for funding a comprehensive emergency plan has been lacking due to a decline in humanitarian aid to Lebanon. 

He attributed this reduction to the ongoing crises in Ukraine, Gaza, and the Syrian-Lebanese situation.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Yassin explained that, in cooperation with international organizations, the Lebanese government has developed a contingency plan to address the potential for a large-scale attack similar to the 2006 war. 

This plan includes preparations for the displacement of over a million Lebanese and addresses other scenarios, such as a blockade.

"We have assessed the readiness of various administrations that must be prepared to respond, especially considering vulnerabilities in certain sectors and the abnormal administrative situation caused by the economic crisis," Yassin said.

The plan also involves preparing schools to serve as shelters, stockpiling essential emergency supplies, ensuring health services are ready, and securing fuel for electricity, civil defense, and other critical needs. 

Yassin added that the government is working to secure advances to fund the logistical aspects of crisis management.

