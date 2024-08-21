Sidon airstrike targeted retired Fatah officer Khalil Al-Maqdah, LBCI sources say

The recent airstrike that hit the Sidon area in South Lebanon on Wednesday targeted retired Fatah officer Khalil Al-Maqdah, three Lebanese and Palestinian sources confirmed to LBCI.



Al-Maqdah is the brother of Major General Munir Al-Maqdah.

Munir Al-Maqdah confirmed to Al-Mayadeen that his brother was the target of the recent assassination.



"Assassinations make us stronger," Al-Maqdah said. "This martyrdom is a badge of honor, and the resistance remains steadfast."



Khalil Al-Maqdah was a brigadier general in Fatah and served in the military wing of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, according to Al-Mayadeen.



Munir Al-Maqdah himself faces allegations of involvement in arms smuggling operations to the West Bank, with claims that he collaborated with Hezbollah and Iranian groups.