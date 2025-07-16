US military says Yemeni force seized Iranian arms shipment bound for Houthis

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X on Wednesday that a military group known as the Yemeni National Resistance Forces (NRF) seized a 'massive' Iranian weapons shipment bound for Houthi militants.



The NRF is an anti-Houthi force in Yemen, led by Tarek Saleh, nephew of the former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, and is not formally part of the internationally recognized government.



Reuters