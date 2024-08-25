News
Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-08-24 | 23:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut
At dawn on Sunday, August 25, 2024, Hezbollah launched an "initial response" to the Israeli attack that hit the southern suburbs of Beirut, which led to the assassination of senior commander Fouad Shokor.
In a statement, Hezbollah said that its fighters launched an aerial attack with a large number of drones towards Israeli territory, targeting a major Israeli military objective "that will be revealed later."
Simultaneously, Hezbollah fighters targeted several Israeli sites, barracks, and Iron Dome platforms "with a large number of missiles."
"These military operations will take some time to complete, and afterward, a detailed statement about their proceedings and objectives will be issued," the group added.
"The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon is now, at this very moment, at the highest level of readiness and will stand firmly and vigilantly against any Zionist transgression or aggression, especially if civilians are harmed, in which case the punishment will be severe and harsh," the statement further noted.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Israel
Response
Attack
Fouad Shokor
Next
Israeli defense minister announces 48-hour state of emergency
Education Minister receives 40 university scholarships from Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon
Previous
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:42
Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut
Lebanon News
23:42
Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut
2
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims
3
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanese towns, damaging key infrastructure
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanese towns, damaging key infrastructure
4
Lebanon News
00:50
Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon at dawn, most intense since war began
Lebanon News
00:50
Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon at dawn, most intense since war began
5
Middle East News
00:04
Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack
Middle East News
00:04
Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack
6
Middle East News
23:53
Israeli defense minister announces 48-hour state of emergency
Middle East News
23:53
Israeli defense minister announces 48-hour state of emergency
7
Middle East News
12:04
Israeli media reports several rockets fired toward northern Golan Heights amid calls not to trust Netanyahu
Middle East News
12:04
Israeli media reports several rockets fired toward northern Golan Heights amid calls not to trust Netanyahu
8
Lebanon News
02:16
Hezbollah refutes Israeli claims, announces 'successful' completion of drone operation
Lebanon News
02:16
Hezbollah refutes Israeli claims, announces 'successful' completion of drone operation
