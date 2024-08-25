At dawn on Sunday, August 25, 2024, Hezbollah launched an "initial response" to the Israeli attack that hit the southern suburbs of Beirut, which led to the assassination of senior commander Fouad Shokor.



In a statement, Hezbollah said that its fighters launched an aerial attack with a large number of drones towards Israeli territory, targeting a major Israeli military objective "that will be revealed later."



Simultaneously, Hezbollah fighters targeted several Israeli sites, barracks, and Iron Dome platforms "with a large number of missiles."



"These military operations will take some time to complete, and afterward, a detailed statement about their proceedings and objectives will be issued," the group added.



"The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon is now, at this very moment, at the highest level of readiness and will stand firmly and vigilantly against any Zionist transgression or aggression, especially if civilians are harmed, in which case the punishment will be severe and harsh," the statement further noted.