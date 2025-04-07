Trump-Netanyahu summit sparks speculation on Iran, Gaza, and regional strategy

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



As U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepare to meet in Washington, debate is intensifying over what is happening behind the scenes.



Some believe the summit signals a possible imminent attack on Iran, while others say it is intended to confirm a shift toward a potential U.S.-Iran agreement.



The meeting comes a year and a half after the start of the Gaza war and amid widespread anger at decision-makers for keeping all fronts open.



According to his aides, Netanyahu is seeking to persuade Washington to pressure its regional allies to push Hamas to advance a prisoner exchange deal.



In return, Israel would continue its military strategy in Gaza, now dubbed the “grand maneuver.”



At the same time, Israel has reportedly occupied about 50% of the Gaza Strip to establish what would be the largest buffer zone since the war began.



Regarding Syria, Netanyahu’s main objective remains securing legitimacy for the continued expansion and entrenchment of Israel’s presence there.



Meanwhile, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has stepped up visits to the northern border with Lebanon, meeting with deployed units. He told soldiers that operational plans for both defense and offense toward Lebanon are being finalized in response to developments on the ground.