Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanese towns, damaging key infrastructure

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes early Sunday on several towns in southern Lebanon, resulting in significant damage to properties, crops, and infrastructure, particularly the electricity and water networks.



The strikes targeted the outskirts of Zibqin, Batouliyeh, Tayr Harfa, Chama, Wadi Aaziyeh, and Hanniyeh.



Israeli aircraft also flew over villages in the districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil, continuing to launch airstrikes on mountains and valleys in the western and central sectors.



The airstrikes were accompanied by heavy machine-gun fire directed toward forests near the towns of Ramyeh, Aita al-Shaab, and Naqoura.



In addition to the airstrikes, Israeli reconnaissance planes have flown over the western and central sectors throughout the night and into the morning, reaching the outskirts of the city of Tyre and the coastal area.



The Israeli army fired flares over border villages adjacent to the Blue Line during the night.