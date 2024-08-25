News
UNSCOL and UNIFIL urge immediate ceasefire amid tensions
Lebanon News
2024-08-25 | 04:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNSCOL and UNIFIL urge immediate ceasefire amid tensions
The United Nations, through its Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL) and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), has issued a call for an immediate ceasefire following recent escalations along the Blue Line.
In a joint statement, UNSCOL and UNIFIL officials, including UNSCOL head Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Aroldo Lazaro, expressed concern over the rising tensions that have emerged since early Sunday.
"In light of worrying developments across the Blue Line since the early morning, UNSCOL and UNIFIL call on all to cease fire and refrain from further escalatory action," the statement said.
"A return to the cessation of hostilities, followed by the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 1701, is the only sustainable way forward," it added.
The statement also noted that UNSCOL and UNIFIL will continue their efforts to urge for de-escalation.
Lebanon News
UNSCOL
UNIFIL
Lebanon
Blue Line
Ceasefire
Ministerial meeting focuses on halting Israeli aggression and implementing Resolution 1701
MP Bizri to LBCI: Lebanon and the Middle East are heading towards a political settlement
