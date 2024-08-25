News
Hezbollah official: We worked to ensure that the response to Shokor's assassination would not lead to a full-scale war
2024-08-25 | 09:33
A Hezbollah official told Reuters that the party had worked to ensure that the response to the killing of military commander Fouad Shokor by Israel would not lead to a full-scale war.
In written comments published by the media, the Hezbollah leader clarified that the response to the killing of the senior military commander was delayed for political reasons, most notably the ceasefire talks in Gaza.
