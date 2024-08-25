Hezbollah official: We worked to ensure that the response to Shokor's assassination would not lead to a full-scale war

Lebanon News
2024-08-25 | 09:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah official: We worked to ensure that the response to Shokor&#39;s assassination would not lead to a full-scale war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah official: We worked to ensure that the response to Shokor's assassination would not lead to a full-scale war

A Hezbollah official told Reuters that the party had worked to ensure that the response to the killing of military commander Fouad Shokor by Israel would not lead to a full-scale war. 

In written comments published by the media, the Hezbollah leader clarified that the response to the killing of the senior military commander was delayed for political reasons, most notably the ceasefire talks in Gaza.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Response

Fouad Shokor

Assassination

War

LBCI Next
Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut
Education Minister receives 40 university scholarships from Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-03

Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-05

Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:42

Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-06

In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

One injured in Israeli strike on Majdal Zoun in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:14

Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
World News
2024-07-19

Biden begins to accept he may have to drop out of race: sources tell New York Times

LBCI
Middle East News
05:31

Houthi Political Bureau: A Yemeni response is inevitable

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-19

Lufthansa extends flight suspension to several regions in Middle East until August 26

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:42

Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:14

Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:31

Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanese towns, damaging key infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority denies rumors of complete flight cancellations at Beirut airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon at dawn, most intense since war began

LBCI
Middle East News
00:04

Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More