Following Israel's preemptive airstrikes on South Lebanon and Hezbollah's retaliatory response early Sunday, Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech, explaining that the delay in their response to the assassination of commander Fouad Shokor was due to the extensive mobilization by Israel and the United States.



He emphasized that the delay also allowed for consultations on whether the Resistance Axis should respond collectively or individually and provided sufficient time for negotiations.



Nasrallah named Hezbollah's latest operation as "Day of Arbaeen," referring to Sunday's actions.



He detailed that Hezbollah had been considering whether the Resistance Axis would respond simultaneously and decided to wait to allow for negotiations regarding Gaza. He also indicated that further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions.



"The primary objective of the operation was a military target within Israel's depth: the Glilot base," Nasrallah revealed.



He underscored that the operation was aimed at a military target rather than civilian infrastructure, reflecting Hezbollah's commitment to protecting Lebanese civilians and addressing the assassination of Fouad Shokor.



"The target was strategically chosen to be close to Tel Aviv," he said.



Nasrallah further added, "We have identified a primary target for the operation inside Israel, which is the Glilot base of the Israeli military intelligence, called the Aman Division, which includes Unit 8200."

"The decision was to launch 300 Katyusha rockets to engage the Iron Dome for several minutes until the drones crossed," Nasrallah clarified.



Nasrallah stated that Hezbollah successfully hit all intended targets with guided missiles and drones, with drones crossing the Lebanese-Palestinian border marking "the first time drones were launched at Israel from the Bekaa Valley."



According to Nasrallah, several drones hit their targets, though he noted that "the enemy is concealing the full extent of the damage."



He suggested that "the exaggerated Israeli claims about the number of rockets used reveal the enemy's failure and weakness," which he considered an achievement of Day of Arbaeen.



Moreover, Nasrallah clarified that Hezbollah did not plan to target specific sites in Tel Aviv, including Ben Gurion Airport or the Israeli Defense Ministry. He also attributed any damage in Nahariya, Acre, and other areas to Israeli anti-missile systems rather than Hezbollah's direct attacks.



"The enemy is talking about hundreds of strikes, but they only hit two missile launch platforms," he noted.



Nasrallah also mentioned, "The enemy began its strikes half an hour before our operation, which indicates that it did not have intelligence information. Instead, it observed the movements of our elements, and our military operation was completed with precision."

Hezbollah's Secretary-General further added, "Hezbollah's response to Shokor's assassination is over, and Lebanon can rest. We will monitor the results of the enemy's silence about today's events, and if the outcome is satisfactory, we will consider the response operation to be concluded."