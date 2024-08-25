News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
31
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Shakikatan
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
31
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions
Lebanon News
2024-08-25 | 11:27
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions
Following Israel's preemptive airstrikes on South Lebanon and Hezbollah's retaliatory response early Sunday, Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech, explaining that the delay in their response to the assassination of commander Fouad Shokor was due to the extensive mobilization by Israel and the United States.
He emphasized that the delay also allowed for consultations on whether the Resistance Axis should respond collectively or individually and provided sufficient time for negotiations.
Nasrallah named Hezbollah's latest operation as "Day of Arbaeen," referring to Sunday's actions.
He detailed that Hezbollah had been considering whether the Resistance Axis would respond simultaneously and decided to wait to allow for negotiations regarding Gaza. He also indicated that further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions.
"The primary objective of the operation was a military target within Israel's depth: the Glilot base," Nasrallah revealed.
He underscored that the operation was aimed at a military target rather than civilian infrastructure, reflecting Hezbollah's commitment to protecting Lebanese civilians and addressing the assassination of Fouad Shokor.
"The target was strategically chosen to be close to Tel Aviv," he said.
Nasrallah further added, "We have identified a primary target for the operation inside Israel, which is the Glilot base of the Israeli military intelligence, called the Aman Division, which includes Unit 8200."
"The decision was to launch 300 Katyusha rockets to engage the Iron Dome for several minutes until the drones crossed," Nasrallah clarified.
Nasrallah stated that Hezbollah successfully hit all intended targets with guided missiles and drones, with drones crossing the Lebanese-Palestinian border marking "the first time drones were launched at Israel from the Bekaa Valley."
According to Nasrallah, several drones hit their targets, though he noted that "the enemy is concealing the full extent of the damage."
He suggested that "the exaggerated Israeli claims about the number of rockets used reveal the enemy's failure and weakness," which he considered an achievement of Day of Arbaeen.
Moreover, Nasrallah clarified that Hezbollah did not plan to target specific sites in Tel Aviv, including Ben Gurion Airport or the Israeli Defense Ministry. He also attributed any damage in Nahariya, Acre, and other areas to Israeli anti-missile systems rather than Hezbollah's direct attacks.
"The enemy is talking about hundreds of strikes, but they only hit two missile launch platforms," he noted.
Nasrallah also mentioned, "The enemy began its strikes half an hour before our operation, which indicates that it did not have intelligence information. Instead, it observed the movements of our elements, and our military operation was completed with precision."
Hezbollah's Secretary-General further added, "Hezbollah's response to Shokor's assassination is over, and Lebanon can rest. We will monitor the results of the enemy's silence about today's events, and if the outcome is satisfactory, we will consider the response operation to be concluded."
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Hassan Nasrallah
Responses
Iran
Yemen
Actions
Speech
Next
Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut
Education Minister receives 40 university scholarships from Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-08
On LBCI, Former Kataeb Party President says Iran is deliberate in its actions, shares his thoughts on Hezbollah’s response
Lebanon News
2024-08-08
On LBCI, Former Kataeb Party President says Iran is deliberate in its actions, shares his thoughts on Hezbollah’s response
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-12
Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-12
Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-10
Hezbollah: The enemy's actions demonstrate its commitment to a genocidal war
Lebanon News
2024-08-10
Hezbollah: The enemy's actions demonstrate its commitment to a genocidal war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-08
Balancing Act: US Efforts for Ceasefire Amidst Tensions and Iranian Responses
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-08
Balancing Act: US Efforts for Ceasefire Amidst Tensions and Iranian Responses
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:09
Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability
Lebanon News
14:09
Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability
0
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:53
US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports
Lebanon News
11:53
US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports
0
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-12
Hezbollah drones, rocket strikes spark widespread panic: Sirens blare as Israeli towns enter maximum emergency
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-12
Hezbollah drones, rocket strikes spark widespread panic: Sirens blare as Israeli towns enter maximum emergency
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:27
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions
Lebanon News
11:27
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions
2
Lebanon News
23:42
Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut
Lebanon News
23:42
Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut
3
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority denies rumors of complete flight cancellations at Beirut airport
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority denies rumors of complete flight cancellations at Beirut airport
4
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
5
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims
6
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanese towns, damaging key infrastructure
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanese towns, damaging key infrastructure
7
Lebanon News
02:59
Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes
Lebanon News
02:59
Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes
8
Lebanon News
00:50
Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon at dawn, most intense since war began
Lebanon News
00:50
Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon at dawn, most intense since war began
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More