US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports

Lebanon News
2024-08-25 | 11:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports

The United States helped track the barrage of rockets and drones launched by Hezbollah against Israel, but was not involved in strikes in Lebanon or in shooting down incoming projectiles, a US defense official said.

"The US was not involved in Israel's preemptive strikes last night. We did provide some ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) support in terms of tracking incoming Lebanese Hezbollah attacks, but did not conduct any kinetic operations as they were not required," the official said on condition of anonymity.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation and remain well-postured and ready to support the defense of Israel from attacks by Iran and any of its proxies," the official added.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

United States

Rockets

Drones

Hezbollah

Israel

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli defense minister announces 48-hour state of emergency
Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01

Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
00:04

Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-23

Israeli army reports 20 rockets launched from Lebanon toward Safed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:09

Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-12

Hezbollah drones, rocket strikes spark widespread panic: Sirens blare as Israeli towns enter maximum emergency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:42

Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority denies rumors of complete flight cancellations at Beirut airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:14

Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:31

Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanese towns, damaging key infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon at dawn, most intense since war began

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More