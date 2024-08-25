News
US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports
Lebanon News
2024-08-25 | 11:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports
The United States helped track the barrage of rockets and drones launched by Hezbollah against Israel, but was not involved in strikes in Lebanon or in shooting down incoming projectiles, a US defense official said.
"The US was not involved in Israel's preemptive strikes last night. We did provide some ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) support in terms of tracking incoming Lebanese Hezbollah attacks, but did not conduct any kinetic operations as they were not required," the official said on condition of anonymity.
"We continue to closely monitor the situation and remain well-postured and ready to support the defense of Israel from attacks by Iran and any of its proxies," the official added.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
United States
Rockets
Drones
Hezbollah
Israel
Lebanon
