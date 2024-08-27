Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-08-27 | 04:12
High views
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon

On Tuesday, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center announced that an Israeli airstrike on the town of Mjadel in South Lebanon injured three citizens.

"Two of them sustained minor injuries and were treated on-site," the statement said, adding, "The third sustained moderate injuries and was transferred to the Lebanese Italian Hospital for further treatment."

Additionally, an airstrike on Chihine, also in southern Lebanon, resulted in one person with moderate wounds who was transferred to Jabal Amel Hospital for further treatment, the center confirmed. 
 

